Toronto police seek public input on 'culture assessment'

The Toronto Police Service is looking for public input as it modernizes its policing model.

The service has hired MNP, a professional services firm, to complete an “organizational culture assessment.”

The public can provide input on the assessment via an online survey at sgiz.mobi/s3/TPS-Organizational-Culture-Survey or in person at a facilitated roundtable.

There are two roundtable sessions remaining, one at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the York Civic Centre (2700 Eglinton Ave. W.) while the other takes place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Thorncliffe Neighbourhood Office (18 Thorncliffe Park Dr.).