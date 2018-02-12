Former Etobicoke MPP Chris Stockwell dead after fight with cancer

Toronto councilor Josh Matlow also paid tribute to the former MPP on Sunday night, adding, “whether we agreed, or disagreed, on a public policy issue, (Stockwell) was a skilled legislator, independent thinker and a very memorable personality.”

Prior to the 1999 election, Harris reduced the number of MPPs at Queen’s Park from 130 to 103, which led to many incumbents squaring off against their own caucus colleagues in a high-stakes game of musical chairs.

For Stockwell, it meant facing Tory MPP Doug Ford Sr. — father of Doug Jr. and Rob of later city hall notoriety — in the new riding of Etobicoke Centre.

“Doug and Rob were very vocal guys. They wanted things their way. They weren’t getting their way because I’d already stacked the riding association,” he recalled to the Star’s David Rider in 2014.

Stockwell trounced Doug Sr. for the nomination, which left the elder Ford with no seat to run in for the 1999 campaign. He died in 2006.

“I remember seeing their faces — they were pissed. Doug Sr. never spoke to me again,” he remembered.

Once back at Queen’s Park, Harris finally appointed the popular Etobicoke MPP to cabinet, making him labour minister, a tricky portfolio for a right-leaning government that sparred with unions.

He was then government house leader and finally energy minister.

In 2002, Stockwell mounted a spirited, but underfunded campaign for the Tory leadership, finishing fifth and last in the contest to succeed Harris.

Incoming premier Ernie Eves kept him in cabinet, but Stockwell stepped down in 2003 amid controversy surrounding travel expenses and did not seek re-election that year.

His departure from Queen’s Park robbed the legislature of one its most colourful characters.

But, as a former Speaker, his official portrait hangs on the first floor of the main legislative building.

A doting father, he made sure in to include a small picture of his two children, who are now adults, in the massive oil painting.

– Toronto Star