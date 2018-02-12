Man, 36, killed in shooting in North York's Bayview Village area

A man who died Sunday after he was shot in North York’s Bayview Village neighbourhood Thursday night has been identified as 36-year-old Isahaq Omar.

Police were called to Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent (in the Bayview and Finch avenues area) for a shooting at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 8.

Police said that two men were in a parked SUV and that one man was thrown from the vehicle.

Officers found Omar with gunshots wounds, and he was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

“He was taken off life support yesterday,” Const. David Hopkinson said Monday.

The homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

The shooter fled south on Burbank in a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with licence plate CADN 350. The suspect is described as black or brown, tall with a thin build.

Omar, the city’s sixth murder victim of 2018, has recently been tied to the Regina and Vancouver areas, police said.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who had contact with the victim or may have video or dashcam images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).