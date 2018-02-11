Three children among five injured in North York crash

Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were driving in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday.
Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday. The collision happened on Yonge Street just south of Wilson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Toronto police spokesperson Const,. David Hopkinson said there were reports of “some icy conditions in the area” at the time. Environment Canada had also issued a freezing rain warning for the Toronto area.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services duty officer Greg Murphy said two of the injured children were taken to regional trauma centres for treatment. “The other three patients, one child and two adults, were transported to local area hospitals.”
Police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information should call police traffic services at 416-808-1900.
Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were driving in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday.
Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday. The collision happened on Yonge Street just south of Wilson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Toronto police spokesperson Const,. David Hopkinson said there were reports of “some icy conditions in the area” at the time. Environment Canada had also issued a freezing rain warning for the Toronto area.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services duty officer Greg Murphy said two of the injured children were taken to regional trauma centres for treatment. “The other three patients, one child and two adults, were transported to local area hospitals.”
Police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information should call police traffic services at 416-808-1900.
Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were driving in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday.
Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday. The collision happened on Yonge Street just south of Wilson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Toronto police spokesperson Const,. David Hopkinson said there were reports of “some icy conditions in the area” at the time. Environment Canada had also issued a freezing rain warning for the Toronto area.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services duty officer Greg Murphy said two of the injured children were taken to regional trauma centres for treatment. “The other three patients, one child and two adults, were transported to local area hospitals.”
Police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information should call police traffic services at 416-808-1900.