Three children among five injured in North York crash

Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in slammed into a tree in North York Sunday. The collision happened on Yonge Street just south of Wilson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Toronto police spokesperson Const,. David Hopkinson said there were reports of “some icy conditions in the area” at the time. Environment Canada had also issued a freezing rain warning for the Toronto area.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.