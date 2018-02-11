Raccoon captured after man chased and bitten in Scarborough

A raccoon has been captured after it chased and then bit a man in Scarborough Sunday.

Toronto police said the incident happened near St. Clair Avenue and Danforth Road at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The man who was bitten believed the raccoon was rabid, and animal services was called.

Police said that animal services later caught the raccoon and that they were advised that there’s a virus spreading through the south end of the city. Numerous other raccoons have also been picked up over the past few days.