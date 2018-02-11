Toronto police look for missing woman, 34, last seen in Leslieville

Police are appealing for help in finding a woman who has been missing for a week.

Toronto police said April Reid, 34, was last seen Feb. 4 in the Greenwood and Gerrard avenues area.

She is 5’6” tall with dark blond shoulder-length hair and was wearing a brown jacket, black tights and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).