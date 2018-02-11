Toronto police search for missing man, 23, last seen in North York

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Toronto police said Sabian Delong was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in the Don Mills and York Mills Roads area.

He is 6’2” tall with short brown hair, brown eyes, a slim build, a moustache and a goatee and was wearing a red “Ferrari” cap, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 33 Division police at 416-808-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).