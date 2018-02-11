Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Toronto area

Motorists are urged to slow down as freezing rain hits the Toronto area. The freezing rain is expected to begin Sunday morning and end in the afternoon.

“Periods of ice pellets or freezing rain are expected to move into Southwestern Ontario this morning and advance eastward to reach the Golden Horseshoe later this morning,” Environment Canada said in its freezing rain warning Sunday. “A brief period of snow may precede the freezing rain but any snowfall accumulations are expected to be minimal.”

Although the freezing rain will likely persist for several hours, ice accumulations are expected to be limited to a few millimetres.

The freezing rain will change to flurries in the afternoon or early evening.