Toronto police looking for 'armed, violent' man in shooting investigation

Toronto police have released a photo of man they say is wanted in a 2016 shooting of a 10-year-old boy.
Police were called to the Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue area Friday, June 3, 2016, for reports of a shooting around 11:40 p.m.
Investigators said three men fired 13 shots into a residence, which was occupied by five people. A 10-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder.
The youngster was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.
Jaden Sauve, 20, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old boy, of Toronto, were arrested Wednesday, June 22, 2016. They were each charged with a laundry list of firearm offences, along with aggravated assault.
Police have identified John Brown-Fetterly, 24, of Toronto, who they believe is the third suspect. He is wanted for discharge firearm; use firearm in commission of indictable offence; aggravated assault; disguise with intent; occupy motor vehicle with firearm; possession of loaded firearm without authorization; possess firearm without authorization; and carry concealed weapon or firearm.
Police consider Brown-Fetterly armed, violent, and dangerous. If he’s located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
