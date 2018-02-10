Toronto police looking for 'armed, violent' man in shooting investigation

Toronto police have released a photo of man they say is wanted in a 2016 shooting of a 10-year-old boy.

Police were called to the Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue area Friday, June 3, 2016, for reports of a shooting around 11:40 p.m.

Investigators said three men fired 13 shots into a residence, which was occupied by five people. A 10-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder.

The youngster was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.