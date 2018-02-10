Toronto police release photo of vehicle wanted in North York shooting

Toronto police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is wanted in a shooting in North York, which has left a man in a coma.

Officers were called to the Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent area for reports of a shooting Thursday, Feb. 8, around 11:15 p.m.

Police said a black SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained from gunshots. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a coma.