Toronto police release photo of vehicle wanted in North York shooting

Toronto police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is wanted in a shooting in North York, which has left a man in a coma.
Officers were called to the Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent area for reports of a shooting Thursday, Feb. 8, around 11:15 p.m.
Police said a black SUV was seen fleeing the scene.
Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained from gunshots. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a coma.
Investigators have identified the SUV as a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with licence plate CADN 350.
If the vehicle is located, do not approach. Police say the alleged operator is considered armed, violent and extremely dangerous. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
