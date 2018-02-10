Toronto police looking for missing girl, 17, last seen in York

Toronto police are looking for a missing teenage girl last seen in York.

Ana Medeiros-Farias, 17, was last seen Friday, Feb. 9, at noon in the Old Weston and Rogers roads area.

She is described as 5’2, 110 pounds, with red hair, crooked teeth, and painted red fingernails. She was last seen wearing a green coat, grey sweater, black leggings, and a grey toque.

Police are concerned for her safety.