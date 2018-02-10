Toronto police looking for missing girl, 16, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Jada Smith, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.
She is described as 5’6 with a medium build and short black ponytailed hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, burgundy pants, and burgundy Air Jordan shoes. She was carrying a Jansport neon-purple backpack.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Toronto police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Jada Smith, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.
She is described as 5’6 with a medium build and short black ponytailed hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, burgundy pants, and burgundy Air Jordan shoes. She was carrying a Jansport neon-purple backpack.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Toronto police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Jada Smith, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.
She is described as 5’6 with a medium build and short black ponytailed hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, burgundy pants, and burgundy Air Jordan shoes. She was carrying a Jansport neon-purple backpack.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.