Toronto police looking for missing girl, 16, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Jada Smith, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.

She is described as 5’6 with a medium build and short black ponytailed hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, burgundy pants, and burgundy Air Jordan shoes. She was carrying a Jansport neon-purple backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.