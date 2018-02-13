Toronto students named finalists in Deb Canada's design contest

Two Elia Middle School students have been named finalists in this year’s Deb Canada’s Happy Hands Dispenser Design Contest.

The contest promotes hand hygiene at schools, and the winner will receive a $200 gift card. The winner’s school will receive a $500 donation along with up to 500 manual Deb soap/sanitizer dispensers showcasing the winning design for use at the school.

Mickaella Manaois and Cindy Pham, who attend the Keele Street and Finch Avenue area school, are two of five middle school finalists, along with students from Hamilton, Stoney Creek, and Halifax. Five elementary school students from Nova Scotia and Alberta are also in the running.

The designs were evaluated for visual appeal, overall hand hygiene design, creativity and unique design elements. The finalist receiving the most votes in each category will be announced Thursday, March 1.