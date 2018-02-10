Two pedestrians struck by alleged impaired driver in downtown Toronto

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after they were hit by an alleged impaired driver early Saturday, Feb. 10.
Police were called to Bathurst and Dundas Streets around 12:30 a.m. and found a man, believed to be in his '30s, and a woman, suffering from injuries.
A male driver was taken into custody at the scene, Const. David Hopkinson said.
Bathurst Street was closed in both directions at Dundas Street, but has since reopened.
Two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after they were hit by an alleged impaired driver early Saturday, Feb. 10.
Police were called to Bathurst and Dundas Streets around 12:30 a.m. and found a man, believed to be in his '30s, and a woman, suffering from injuries.
A male driver was taken into custody at the scene, Const. David Hopkinson said.
Bathurst Street was closed in both directions at Dundas Street, but has since reopened.
Two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after they were hit by an alleged impaired driver early Saturday, Feb. 10.
Police were called to Bathurst and Dundas Streets around 12:30 a.m. and found a man, believed to be in his '30s, and a woman, suffering from injuries.
A male driver was taken into custody at the scene, Const. David Hopkinson said.
Bathurst Street was closed in both directions at Dundas Street, but has since reopened.