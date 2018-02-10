Two pedestrians struck by alleged impaired driver in downtown Toronto

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after they were hit by an alleged impaired driver early Saturday, Feb. 10.

Police were called to Bathurst and Dundas Streets around 12:30 a.m. and found a man, believed to be in his '30s, and a woman, suffering from injuries.

A male driver was taken into custody at the scene, Const. David Hopkinson said.

Bathurst Street was closed in both directions at Dundas Street, but has since reopened.