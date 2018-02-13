Toronto councillor Janet Davis won't seek NDP provincial nomination

While provincial political parties are recruiting municipal politicians across the city as candidates in the June provincial election, longtime New Democrat Janet Davis (Ward 31-Beaches-East York) is staying put.

“I will not be running for the NDP nomination for the provincial election,” said Davis in an interview Feb. 8. “Municipal politics offers so many opportunities to engage with communities and neighbourhoods, working across party lines sometimes ... it gives you a greater flexibility to make improvements.”

Davis said she's been approached by constituents to seek the nomination for the NDP in the riding long-held by the party, to take it back from the Liberals. In 2014, Arthur Potts defeated veteran New Democrat MPP Michael Prue, to help deliver Kathleen Wynne's Liberals a majority government.

Had Davis sought the nomination, she might have joined at least three sitting city councillors in the June election. Scarborough-Rouge River Coun. Chin Lee and Don Valley East Coun. Shelley Carroll are both running for the Ontario Liberal Party in the June 8 election, and Deputy Mayor and Don Valley East Coun. Denzil Minnan-Wong is running for the Progressive Conservative Party.