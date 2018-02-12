Residents' concerns prompts community safety meeting in North York

A community safety meeting will be held in North York after local residents raised concerns to the local councillor.

Don Valley West Coun. Jaye Robinson (Ward 25) said in her latest newsletter residents have contacted her about crime and safety in the ward.

As a result, a ward-wide meeting will be held on Feb. 20 at Lawrence Park Community Church at 2180 Bayview Ave., near Lawrence Avenue East, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.

In the newsletter, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is among the guests to attend. The superintendents of police divisions 32, 33 and 53, the three divisions in the ward, will also be there.