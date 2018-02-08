Man arrested after pedestrians hurt in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is in custody after two pedestrians were struck in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Spadina Avenue at 3:13 a.m. Feb. 8.

“A northbound vehicle struck two pedestrians that were attempting to cross the roadway,” Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said. “The vehicle and driver failed to remain. A short time later, the vehicle was located on Davenport Road and the driver has been placed under arrest.”

One pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.