Man arrested after pedestrians hurt in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man is in custody after two pedestrians were struck in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto early Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Spadina Avenue at 3:13 a.m. Feb. 8.
“A northbound vehicle struck two pedestrians that were attempting to cross the roadway,” Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said. “The vehicle and driver failed to remain. A short time later, the vehicle was located on Davenport Road and the driver has been placed under arrest.”
One pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.
The other pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Stibbe said.
Anyone with information can call police traffic services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
