Missing man, 19, last seen near Victoria Park and Danforth

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old man last seen in the city’s east end.
Johnathan Hobbs was last seen in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.
He was described by police as five-foot-five and 130 pounds with light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green winter coat and grey track pants.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him at 4:30 Wednesday, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 41 Division police at 416-808-4100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
