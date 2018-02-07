Missing man, 19, last seen near Victoria Park and Danforth

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old man last seen in the city’s east end.

Johnathan Hobbs was last seen in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.

He was described by police as five-foot-five and 130 pounds with light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green winter coat and grey track pants.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him at 4:30 Wednesday, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.