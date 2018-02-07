Roll Up the Rim to Win returns with new prizes, more ways to play

Get ready to roll, Canada. Roll Up the Rim is back.
This year’s Roll Up the Rim to Win has new prizes and more ways to play.
“RRRoll Up the Rim to Win is Canada’s favourite contest and we’re looking forward to seeing guests in our communities across the country share their winning moments,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Tim Hortons Canada, said in a statement. “Every day, we see the love our guests have for our expertly roasted coffee made with premium one hundred per cent Arabica beans, so we’re thrilled to serve up even more excitement for this RRRoll Up season with our new prize of free coffee for a year.”
There are 500 prizes of free coffee for a year up for grabs. According to Tim Hortons, this year’s odds of winning are one in six. Other prizes include 50 2018 Honda Civics, 100 $5,000 CIBC prepaid cards, 50,000 $50 Tim Cards and millions of coffee and food prizes.
Roll Up at Home is back, offering chances to win one of 10,000 prizes with the purchase of specially marked products including bottled Iced Capp and single-serve, canister or bagged coffee, wherever they are sold. Visit www.rolluptherimtowin.ca/en/at-home.php for full details.
New this year, Tim Hortons’ mobile app offers the chance to Scroll Up to Win. App users can scroll up virtual rims for the chance to win free coffees or donuts. Visit www.timhortonsapp.com and click FAQ for more information.
Roll Up the Rim to Win runs from Wednesday, Feb. 7 to Wednesday, March 28 or while supplies last. Visit www.rolluptherimtowin.com for full contest details.
