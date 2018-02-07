Roll Up the Rim to Win returns with new prizes, more ways to play

Get ready to roll, Canada. Roll Up the Rim is back.

This year’s Roll Up the Rim to Win has new prizes and more ways to play.

“RRRoll Up the Rim to Win is Canada’s favourite contest and we’re looking forward to seeing guests in our communities across the country share their winning moments,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Tim Hortons Canada, said in a statement. “Every day, we see the love our guests have for our expertly roasted coffee made with premium one hundred per cent Arabica beans, so we’re thrilled to serve up even more excitement for this RRRoll Up season with our new prize of free coffee for a year.”

There are 500 prizes of free coffee for a year up for grabs. According to Tim Hortons, this year’s odds of winning are one in six. Other prizes include 50 2018 Honda Civics, 100 $5,000 CIBC prepaid cards, 50,000 $50 Tim Cards and millions of coffee and food prizes.