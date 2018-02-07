Toronto’s most romantic restaurants according to OpenTable diners

Looking to woo your special someone with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner out in Toronto?

OpenTable, the leader in online restaurant reservations, has compiled Canada’s 100 most romantic restaurants for 2018. Forty of the restaurants are in Ontario, with seven in Toronto.

“These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants in Canada,” said a statement announcing the top 100. “The Niagara Region rules in romance with 12 of Canada’s most romantic restaurants, reinforcing its reputation as the honeymoon capital of the world.”

In total, the list highlights restaurants from 46 cities in nine provinces.