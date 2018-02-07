Toronto’s most romantic restaurants according to OpenTable diners

Looking to woo your special someone with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner out in Toronto?
Looking to woo your special someone with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner out in Toronto?
OpenTable, the leader in online restaurant reservations, has compiled Canada’s 100 most romantic restaurants for 2018. Forty of the restaurants are in Ontario, with seven in Toronto.
“These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants in Canada,” said a statement announcing the top 100. “The Niagara Region rules in romance with 12 of Canada’s most romantic restaurants, reinforcing its reputation as the honeymoon capital of the world.”
In total, the list highlights restaurants from 46 cities in nine provinces.
“From coast to coast, Canada has endless romantic dining options,” Caroline Potter, chief dining officer for OpenTable, said in the statement. “This year’s list is the ideal guide for those looking to spark connection on Valentine’s Day and beyond, featuring an array of restaurants that offer memorable experiences, from casual to fine dining.”
As well as ambiance, OpenTable notes Canadians seem to favour particular cuisines for their romantic dinners. Steakhouses and Italian restaurants topped the list, with Canadian, French and continental cuisines also proving popular.
On the list in Toronto, in alphabetical order, are:
• 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower
• Woodlot
Visit http://blog.opentable.com for the complete list of Canada’s 100 most romantic restaurants of 2018.
OpenTable has also compiled a list of Canada’s 10 most romantic cities, with Toronto snagging the seventh spot.
The full list of Canada’s most romantic cities, in order, includes:
1. Niagara, Ontario
2. Banff, Alberta
3. Edmonton, Alberta
4. Victoria, British Columbia
5. Ottawa, Ontario
6. Calgary, Alberta
7. Toronto, Ontario
8. Winnipeg, Manitoba
9. Montréal, Quebec
10. Vancouver, British Columbia
