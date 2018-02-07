Burglars targeting Scarborough businesses, Toronto police warn

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following a series of commercial break-ins in north Scarborough.

Police said that, since January, three masked men have been entering commercial businesses by damaging the front doors in the early morning hours.

They typically target cash registers, safes, tip jars and other places they believe there might be cash.

Money and hairstyling tools have been stolen.

The suspects wear dark clothing, hoodies and gloves.

Police are urging business owners not to leave cash in registers or tip jars out after closing time, and to display “no cash on site” signs.

“Additionally, business owners are urged to look into various means of security such as security cameras and/or audible alarms,” police said in the alert issued Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Anyone who sees suspicious people or vehicles in commercial plazas when businesses are closed are asked to call 911 immediately.

Others with information should contact 42 Division police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).