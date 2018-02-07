Toronto police concerned for missing man, 45, last seen in Etobicoke

Toronto police are seeking help in finding a missing man who needs his medication.

Chi Tam Ly, 45, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 in the Royal York Road and The Queensway area of Etobicoke. He is unshaven and 5’3” tall with a thin build, short black hair and mustache.

He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket and black running shoes, and is known to use public transit in Toronto as well as Mississauga.

Police are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information to call 22 Division at 416-808-2200 or the police non-emergency line at 416-808-2222.