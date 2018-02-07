Scarborough motel tenants seek return of rents as expropriation nears

The roof wasn’t repaired. “Don’t waste your money,” Kahlon said her family was told.

Some “rent” she referred to was in $30 late fees she assigns to tenants when they don’t pay on time. Tenants say such fees are the “rent arrears” Kahlon is claiming in a bid to evict them.

Kahlon said such fees, done to “alert” tenants it’s time to pay, are justified. “‘This is an alert for you guys: be on time,’” she explained.

“Other people just change the lock.”

Sue and Kerry, tenants for more than five years, sat in the suite shared with their two adult children. There’s almost no heat in the main room, none in the bedrooms, and taps only work sometimes. Last fall, Sue opened the plastic covering on a bathroom ceiling hole.

A rat “the size of a cat” tumbled out, she said. “It was dead but it fell off on me. It hit me in the head, and it fell into the bathtub.”

Kerry and Sue (who don’t want their last names published) said they stopped paying rent, $340 a week, on Dec. 14. “All we’re asking for is a livable environment,” Sue said.

Mary Woodcock, who lives with her mother, husband and daughter in another suite, believes 21 people still stay in Khalon’s motel, all paying cash each week to live in poor conditions.

“The fact is, she’s a bully. She thinks this is OK,” said Woodcock, whose family, like Kerry and Sue’s, seeks a rent abatement from the board refunding what they paid the Kahlons over the last year, plus damages for pain and suffering.

“The only reason she doesn’t want this place gone is it’s her cash cow.”

Petrea McConvey of the Scarborough Community Legal Clinic represents both families, and said they overpaid, and were threatened with eviction if they didn’t.

Landlords are obliged to keep rooms in livable condition, and East Side’s owners failed to do that, McConvey argued.

The owner argued to the board both familes are just motel guests, not tenants, but on Jan. 31 the board decided Woodcock’s family didn’t fit that description.

Further clouding the dispute is the family’s charge – one Kahlon denies – that mail warning of their required appearances at the tribunal was kept from them.

Kahlon said tenants pick up mail at the office. “Why should we be keeping their mail?”

She said she was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and has since spent a lot of time recovering. “I’m not a bad woman,” she said.

“This is my business, this is my bread and butter.”

Kahlon said she doesn’t go inside the rooms or see what tenants are doing there, even with those few at East Side who work for her. Tenants are sometimes verbally abusive; she’s learned not to talk to them, she added.

Gary Crawford, the local councillor, said city staff expect to take possession of the motel sometime this spring. After that, they are committed to get tenants into stable housing, he pledged this week.

Tenants, however, aren’t impressed with the city’s assistance so far. Kerry showed a reporter an email response from one of Crawford’s assistants, advising her and Sue to apply to a city shelter, and to call 311 if they need emergency shelter.

“They don’t want anything to do with us,” Sue concluded.

