Danforth cafe fears expropriation for new Greenwood subway exit

“I think it is important for the second exit to be on The Danforth rather than Strathmore (Boulevard) or Monarch Park (Avenue) to help encourage foot traffic to the businesses on The Danforth, but there are a number of vacant storefronts in that area,” she said.

“Not sure why the TTC can't look into building the exit there.”

Dertilis said he’s hopeful 1366 Danforth Ave. won’t be identified as the preferred location for a number of reasons, including the fact it's in a morning no-stop zone and directly in front of a T-intersection where many drivers do U-turns.

“It really doesn’t make sense to have the subway exit there,” he said.

Ward 29 Coun. Mary Fragedakis sits on the TTC board and said an open, community-led process is being undertaken to ensure the best location is selected.

“I believe the final result is one that will leave the community more empowered. It’s the best possible decision,” she said, adding she realizes not everyone will be happy with the final outcome.

“The volunteers on the working group take their job very seriously and want to make the right decision. It’s not a quick process."

The Toronto-Danforth representative said she appreciates there are concerns in the neighbourhood and is following the matter closely.

According to David Nagler, the TTC’s manager of community relations, the local working group is expected to provide the city’s transportation agency with its recommended location by the end of March along with full rankings for the 10 options put forward by the TTC. The group will make its choice based on five criteria: safety, local community impact, construction period, customer experience, and cost.

The last public meeting on the new Greenwood exit/entrance is set for April. A final decision on the location should be reached by May.

Visit https://www.ttc.ca/About_the_TTC/Projects/Second_Exit_Projects/Greenwood_Station/index.jsp more for information.