Brampton nurse charged after medicine stolen in Etobicoke, Mississauga

A home-care nurse from Brampton has been charged with stealing medication from patients in Etobicoke and Mississauga.

According to Toronto police, a woman entered the homes of patients receiving nursing care and asked to see their medication before leaving with the medicine. The woman is alleged to have entered and stolen medication from homes in August and December 2015 and October 2017.

Loredana (Laura) Araya, 47, of Brampton, surrendered to police Monday, Feb. 5 and was charged with five counts each of breaking-and-entering to commit theft and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Her arrest was announced alongside a public safety alert Tuesday, Feb. 6.