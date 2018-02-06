Toronto man arrested in Kitchener for Weston Road murder of Angus man

A Toronto man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of an Angus man on Weston Road.

David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, was stabbed in broad daylight outside a Shoppers Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue shortly before noon Tuesday, Nov. 14. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the victim and suspect knew each other and arrived at the scene together.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the suspect, Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, of no fixed address, in November.

Gordon was arrested in Kitchener Monday, Feb. 5 and charged with second-degree murder.

Two other people were previously arrested in the investigation.

A 16-year-old girl surrendered to Toronto police in November and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Her identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, of Toronto, also surrendered to police in November and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

