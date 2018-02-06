Missing woman, 40, last seen near Danforth and Coxwell

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old woman.

Melinda McCaffrey was last seen in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

She is about 5’7” tall and 150 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information to call 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or the police non-emergency line at 416-808-2222.