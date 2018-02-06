Man killed in crash, rollover on Highway 427 in Etobicoke

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Highway 427 in Etobicoke Monday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, south of Rexdale Road, at about 8 p.m. Feb. 5.

One vehicle rolled over, coming to rest in the ditch.

“The male driver was ejected from the vehicle (and) sustained fatal injuries,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted online.