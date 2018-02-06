Toronto police host east-end meeting on organizational culture

The public is invited to provide input on values, beliefs, and behaviours that shape how Toronto Police Service (TPS) members do their work and interact with stakeholders.

Assessing the service’s organizational culture was identified as a priority for the TPS’s The Way Forward modernization strategy.

In recent weeks, several facilitated roundtable sessions are being held across Toronto.

Locally, community members can attend one in East York at the Thorncliffe Neighbourhood Office, 1 Leaside Park Dr., on Thursday, Feb. 15. The session will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.