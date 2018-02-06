Scarborough's first winter respite for the homeless may double in size

Scarborough’s first winter shelter for the homeless should double in size, because extra spaces are definitely needed, says Glenn De Baeremaeker.

At the Scarborough Centre councillor’s urging, Toronto city council on Feb. 1 agreed to study expanding the respite centre at 705 Progress Ave. from 49 to 100 beds.

De Baeremaeker said the cold-weather shelter, set up quickly and cheaply in a city-owned industrial park “was an experiment” when it opened last fall.

It’s been at capacity, or very nearly so, almost every night since.

De Baeremaeker was surprised, he said, since “homelessness in Scarborough isn’t in your face like it is downtown,” but he’s convinced most people who use the place to sleep or get a hot meal are from Scarborough themselves, and Scarborough is “where they feel the most comfortable.”

They’re grateful they don’t have to travel downtown, he added this week.

Winter respite centres are meant to shelter people for short periods, but many remain at 705 Progress overnight, sleeping on cots or floor mats.

“There are some people we’ve seen every day since the place opened,” said Ginelle Skerritt, executive director of the shelter’s operator, Warden Woods Community Centre.

Expanding to 100 beds would require another industrial unit, or something at another location, Skerritt said.