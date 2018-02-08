Mary Macleod's Shortbread leaving Toronto's Riverside

One of Riverside's sweetest spots is making a big move westward.

On Valentine’s Day, Mary Macleod's Shortbread, which has called 639 Queen St. E., just west of Broadview Avenue, home for two decades, will be closing its doors in Toronto’s east end.

The 36-year-old cookie emporium is moving to a much larger bakery and warehouse space at 80 Galaxy Blvd., which is near Pearson International Airport.

The decision to relocate the operation was made early last year, said Sharon Macleod, the company’s chief cookie officer, during a recent interview.

Related Content Enjoy buttery goodness at Taste of Toronto festival

“Since 2010, we’ve been expanding our business. Our current space was not big enough. We actually had to rent storage in the area,” she explained.

“Now we’re getting back under one roof. We’ll also have a loading dock.”

Macleod said back in 1997 when the business first moved to Riverside from the Yonge-Eglinton area, the neighbourhood was a much different place. It has since changed drastically and they felt the time was right to move on.

With the move also comes the decision to close the retail storefront and focus on online sales. Mary Macleod's Shortbread goods will continue to be available at a number of retail stores.

And while the move and new direction is exciting, Macleod said they’ll dearly miss the Riverside neighbourhood.

“It’s very sad for us. It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said, pointing to the company’s founder, Mary Macleod, who died in September 2016 and lived at 639 Queen St. E. for several years.