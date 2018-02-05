Boy, 17, charged with driving 133 km/h in 60 km/h zone in Toronto

News 03:07 PM by Toronto Newsroom Parkdale Villager

A teenage boy has been charged with driving more than 70 km over the speed limit near Ontario Place.

According to Toronto police, a 17-year-old boy was clocked driving 133 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

The boy was charged with stunt driving and speeding. His licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle he was driving was impounded for a week.

The charges were announced in a statement from police Monday, Feb. 5.

“You decide your speed, physics decides whether you live or die,” the statement read. “Do your part to keep our roadways safe. Drive safely.”

