Toronto school board trustee takes leave after report she maligned staff

Cary-Meagher’s letter of apology did not mention the complaint related to the communications staff.

In that case, the integrity commissioner found that Cary-Meagher “did not intend to malign” staff but she did “cast aspersions” on their professional reputations during an Oct. 19 meeting with 100 parents — without first asking staff how they communicated with parents and what details police said must be withheld. Police were invited to the public meeting but the communications staff was not.

Parents were angry over what a lack of information related to an unspecified threat at the school, resulting in a two-day “hold and secure” that kept students inside. The commissioner’s report said police officers withheld information from communications staff and also requested certain details not be released during an active investigation.

The report said, “I am convinced that (Cary-Meagher) is a well-intentioned honest person, and a Trustee who is committed to serving her community . . . However, she is also very opinionated and anxious to express her personal opinions about her dissatisfaction with staff’s work performance in a very public way. A trustee’s role is not to insert him or herself into the performance evaluation of staff’s duties.”

Craig concluded that, “Publicly criticizing members of staff in a way that casts aspersions on their professional competence and credibility is tantamount to workplace intimidation.”

In an interview, Craig said the board has done a lot of work around human rights and harassment issues under the new code of conduct. This includes a recommendation that trustees understand their obligation to respect the staff, she said.

“My hope is that the board will strongly condemn this type of behaviour. . . ,” she said.

“My hope is that the courage these complainants have shown demonstrates that there is some measure of faith in the process and some measure of belief that the change that has taken place in the last couple of years . . . is actually something the board lives by, and doesn’t just write about.”

Toronto Star