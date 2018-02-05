Toronto police charge man with second-degree murder in death of Tess Richey

Toronto police have arrested a man in the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey, two months after her body was found.

Kalen Schlatter, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, Toronto police said at a news conference Monday. He was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

It doesn’t appear that Schlatter and Richey knew each other, homicide Det.-Sgt. Graham Gibson said. He would not comment on how long the two allegedly were together before Richey’s death, noting that the information is considered evidence “and there has to be a trial.”

Schlatter appeared in court at College Park on Monday morning and has been remanded in police custody, Gibson said.

“We became aware of him fairly early on in the investigation,” Gibson told reporters. “There was quite a bit of work to bring us to the point where we were able to place him under arrest for the homicide.”

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Richey’s family said they were informed Sunday night by police of the arrest.

“At approximately 11:25 p.m. last night we received the call we have all been waiting for, yet we never imagined we’d ever receive,” read the post, written by Richey’s sister Varina.

“This is not a celebration for us but it is a victory of sorts and we would now like to finally focus our energy and attention on honouring and remembering the best and zaniest little sister any of us Richey girls ever could have asked for.”

Richey’s body was found by her mother on Nov. 29, four days after she was reported missing. She was found steps away from her last known location.

At a news conference Dec. 8, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders noted that police would be conducting an internal review into missing persons investigations, in the wake of several high-profile cases last year — including those of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. Bruce McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearanc of Kinsman and Esen.