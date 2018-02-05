When does Roll Up The Rim To Win start in 2018?

Tim Hortons is bringing back its popular wintertime promotion, the company has announced on its website.

The 2018 Roll Up The Rim to Win starts on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The game allows hot beverage drinkers to roll up the rim of their cups, purchased at Tim Hortons, for prizes.

Tim Hortons has not announced what prizes will be available this year. Past years included high definition TVs, pre-paid Visa cards, Tim Hortons gift cards, cars and millions of food and drink vouchers.