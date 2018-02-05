Toronto police to announce arrest in Tess Richey murder

A person has been arrested and charged in the murder of Tess Richey, and Toronto police will reveal more details of the investigation at a news conference Monday morning (Feb. 5).
At a news conference on Dec. 8, Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson of the homicide squad said police are looking for the male suspect that strangled the 22-year-old. The Scarborough woman was out with a friend when the suspect began to interact with them by a hot dog cart near the Church and Wellesley streets intersection in the early hours of Nov. 25.
Richey and the suspect ended up walking to an alley and outdoor stairwell near 582 Church St. where she was last seen around 4 a.m.
She was reported missing by family later in the day.
Richey’s mother (who came to Toronto from North Bay) found her daughter dead at that outdoor stairwell at about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
An autopsy determined Richey died of neck compression, and the homicide squad took over the investigation.
The suspect was described as white, 5’7” to six-feet tall with short dark hair and a slim build.
Gibson will announce an arrest and charge details in the investigation, the city’s 56th homicide of 2017, at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at Toronto police headquarters.
A person has been arrested and charged in the murder of Tess Richey, and Toronto police will reveal more details of the investigation at a news conference Monday morning (Feb. 5).
At a news conference on Dec. 8, Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson of the homicide squad said police are looking for the male suspect that strangled the 22-year-old. The Scarborough woman was out with a friend when the suspect began to interact with them by a hot dog cart near the Church and Wellesley streets intersection in the early hours of Nov. 25.
Richey and the suspect ended up walking to an alley and outdoor stairwell near 582 Church St. where she was last seen around 4 a.m.
She was reported missing by family later in the day.
Richey’s mother (who came to Toronto from North Bay) found her daughter dead at that outdoor stairwell at about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
An autopsy determined Richey died of neck compression, and the homicide squad took over the investigation.
The suspect was described as white, 5’7” to six-feet tall with short dark hair and a slim build.
Gibson will announce an arrest and charge details in the investigation, the city’s 56th homicide of 2017, at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at Toronto police headquarters.
A person has been arrested and charged in the murder of Tess Richey, and Toronto police will reveal more details of the investigation at a news conference Monday morning (Feb. 5).
At a news conference on Dec. 8, Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson of the homicide squad said police are looking for the male suspect that strangled the 22-year-old. The Scarborough woman was out with a friend when the suspect began to interact with them by a hot dog cart near the Church and Wellesley streets intersection in the early hours of Nov. 25.
Richey and the suspect ended up walking to an alley and outdoor stairwell near 582 Church St. where she was last seen around 4 a.m.
She was reported missing by family later in the day.
Richey’s mother (who came to Toronto from North Bay) found her daughter dead at that outdoor stairwell at about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
An autopsy determined Richey died of neck compression, and the homicide squad took over the investigation.
The suspect was described as white, 5’7” to six-feet tall with short dark hair and a slim build.
Gibson will announce an arrest and charge details in the investigation, the city’s 56th homicide of 2017, at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at Toronto police headquarters.