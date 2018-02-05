Toronto police to announce arrest in Tess Richey murder

A person has been arrested and charged in the murder of Tess Richey, and Toronto police will reveal more details of the investigation at a news conference Monday morning (Feb. 5).

At a news conference on Dec. 8, Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson of the homicide squad said police are looking for the male suspect that strangled the 22-year-old. The Scarborough woman was out with a friend when the suspect began to interact with them by a hot dog cart near the Church and Wellesley streets intersection in the early hours of Nov. 25.

Richey and the suspect ended up walking to an alley and outdoor stairwell near 582 Church St. where she was last seen around 4 a.m.

She was reported missing by family later in the day.