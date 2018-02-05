Beer and cider sales coming to 11 more Toronto stores

Eleven more grocery stores in Toronto will soon be able to sell cider and beer.

On Feb. 2, the province announced they will expand beer and cider sales to 87 more grocery stores across Ontario beginning in April.

"The rollout of beer and cider in grocery stores has increased convenience for consumers and expanded opportunities for grocers, breweries and cideries to grow their businesses and create more jobs,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said.

The winning grocers were selected through a competitive bidding processes held by the LCBO.