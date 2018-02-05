Beer and cider sales coming to 11 more Toronto stores

Eleven more grocery stores in Toronto will soon be able to sell cider and beer.
On Feb. 2, the province announced they will expand beer and cider sales to 87 more grocery stores across Ontario beginning in April.
"The rollout of beer and cider in grocery stores has increased convenience for consumers and expanded opportunities for grocers, breweries and cideries to grow their businesses and create more jobs,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said.
The winning grocers were selected through a competitive bidding processes held by the LCBO.
More than 200 grocery stores were already authorized to sell beer and cider, bringing the total number of locations up to 370. Up to 70 of these locations can also sell wine.
Ultimately, beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.
Adding beer, cider and wine sales to grocery stores is part of the largest change to alcohol retailing in the province since prohibition.
By law, grocers selling beer, cider or wine must have designated sales areas and standard hours of sale, abide by limitations on package size and alcohol content, and meet staffing and social responsibility training requirements.
Locations in Toronto:
• Dave and Charlotte's No Frills at 449 Carlaw Ave.
• Fortinos at 700 Lawrence Ave. W.
• Fresh Co at 2490 Gerrard St. E.
• Galati Fresh Market 5845 Leslie St.,
• Loblaws 301 Moore Ave.
• Metro at 444 Yonge St.
• Metro at 80 Front St.
• Mike & Lori's No Frills at 70 Island Rd.
• Peter's No Frills at 222 Lansdowne Ave.
• Longo Brothers Fruit Market at 93 Laird Dr.
• Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Don Mills Rd.
Eleven more grocery stores in Toronto will soon be able to sell cider and beer.
On Feb. 2, the province announced they will expand beer and cider sales to 87 more grocery stores across Ontario beginning in April.
"The rollout of beer and cider in grocery stores has increased convenience for consumers and expanded opportunities for grocers, breweries and cideries to grow their businesses and create more jobs,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said.
The winning grocers were selected through a competitive bidding processes held by the LCBO.
More than 200 grocery stores were already authorized to sell beer and cider, bringing the total number of locations up to 370. Up to 70 of these locations can also sell wine.
Ultimately, beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.
Adding beer, cider and wine sales to grocery stores is part of the largest change to alcohol retailing in the province since prohibition.
By law, grocers selling beer, cider or wine must have designated sales areas and standard hours of sale, abide by limitations on package size and alcohol content, and meet staffing and social responsibility training requirements.
Locations in Toronto:
• Dave and Charlotte's No Frills at 449 Carlaw Ave.
• Fortinos at 700 Lawrence Ave. W.
• Fresh Co at 2490 Gerrard St. E.
• Galati Fresh Market 5845 Leslie St.,
• Loblaws 301 Moore Ave.
• Metro at 444 Yonge St.
• Metro at 80 Front St.
• Mike & Lori's No Frills at 70 Island Rd.
• Peter's No Frills at 222 Lansdowne Ave.
• Longo Brothers Fruit Market at 93 Laird Dr.
• Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Don Mills Rd.
Eleven more grocery stores in Toronto will soon be able to sell cider and beer.
On Feb. 2, the province announced they will expand beer and cider sales to 87 more grocery stores across Ontario beginning in April.
"The rollout of beer and cider in grocery stores has increased convenience for consumers and expanded opportunities for grocers, breweries and cideries to grow their businesses and create more jobs,” Finance Minister Charles Sousa said.
The winning grocers were selected through a competitive bidding processes held by the LCBO.
More than 200 grocery stores were already authorized to sell beer and cider, bringing the total number of locations up to 370. Up to 70 of these locations can also sell wine.
Ultimately, beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.
Adding beer, cider and wine sales to grocery stores is part of the largest change to alcohol retailing in the province since prohibition.
By law, grocers selling beer, cider or wine must have designated sales areas and standard hours of sale, abide by limitations on package size and alcohol content, and meet staffing and social responsibility training requirements.
Locations in Toronto:
• Dave and Charlotte's No Frills at 449 Carlaw Ave.
• Fortinos at 700 Lawrence Ave. W.
• Fresh Co at 2490 Gerrard St. E.
• Galati Fresh Market 5845 Leslie St.,
• Loblaws 301 Moore Ave.
• Metro at 444 Yonge St.
• Metro at 80 Front St.
• Mike & Lori's No Frills at 70 Island Rd.
• Peter's No Frills at 222 Lansdowne Ave.
• Longo Brothers Fruit Market at 93 Laird Dr.
• Real Canadian Superstore at 825 Don Mills Rd.