Toronto Greeks protest at Rally for Macedonia on The Danforth

Hundreds of Toronto Greeks rallied on The Danforth this afternoon to protest against the use of the term Macedonia in any settlement the Greek government pursues with the ex-Yugoslav Republic to end a decades-long name dispute.

The two countries have agreed to accelerate negotiations this year, mediated by the United Nations, to settle the dispute, which has frustrated Greece’s small northern neighbours’ aspirations to join the European Union and NATO.

Protesters gathered Sunday, Feb. 4 at Alexander the Greek Parkette at Danforth and Logan avenues for the two-hour Rally for Macedonia.

Thousands of Greeks also protested in Athens in what locals said was the largest gathering in decades.

Andonis Artemakis, Greek Community of Toronto president, said the dispute is about more than simply the name, Macedonia.

“Macedonia is Greece. It speaks Greek. It is Greeks. We hope it remains so,” he said at the rally.

“It is not the name only; it’s the culture, language and history they tried to steal. They’re looking for identity. If they’re looking for identity, they should take the Slavic identity, not the Greek. They’re of Slavic descent.”

The Greek Community of Toronto represents more than 150,000 Canadians of Hellenic descent in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto rally organizers said on Facebook they support the Greek people in their action to protect the heritage of Greece and Macedonia.

“We will fight with all our might against the unacceptable, unlawful, treacherous act of Greek politicians to surrender the name, history, civilization and soul of Macedonia and Greece,” rally organizer, the Teachers' Council of the Greek Community of Toronto, said in a Facebook post.