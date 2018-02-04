Etobicoke townhouse fire causes estimated $200K in damage

No one was injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at a townhouse in central Etobicoke early this morning.

Toronto firefighters responded to a call at 5:05 a.m. Sunday for black smoke and flames at a two-storey brick townhouse on Swordbill Drive, on the southeast corner of Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

“When crews arrived, they confirmed smoke and flames visible,” Toronto fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said. “They upgraded it to a second-alarm response.”

Fire was contained to the one townhouse unit, he said. Firefighters knocked down the blaze at 7:05 a.m.