Tories must present voters with ‘responsible vision,’ Doug Ford says

Ford told reporters after his speech that he would look for other ways to fund campaign promises, but that he is 100 per cent again the carbon tax.

And, if the federal government attempts to force it on the provinces, “just watch me,” he told the crowd, echoing the words of Justin Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Ford has previously said he’d like to revisit the updated Ontario sex-education curriculum to give parents more input.

Candidates have to file nomination papers by Feb. 16, and pay fees totalling $125,000.

Ford entered the room to the Rocky theme “Eye of the Tiger,” and left as Twisted Sister’s “We’re not gonna take it” blared over the sound system.

The large crowd, a mix of all ages from the elderly to young families with children, cheered loudly for the former Toronto city councillor who was introduced by nephew Michael Ford — a one-time school trustee who now sits on council — and three of Ford’s four daughters.

“Our dad is man of his word,” they said, adding he is “a force to be reckoned with . . . the one person we can count on for anything.”

Ford said he will run a positive campaign.

When asked about his intentions should he fail to become leader, he said he will still seek the Etobicoke North seat.

Mississauga resident John Barnard said he feels “change is in the air” for the upcoming provincial election and that Ford is the candidate who will make that happen.

Barnard, who was one of the early arrivals at Ford’s leadership bid kickoff Saturday night at the Toronto Congress Centre, said he is supporting Ford because he “gets straight to the point.”

The Liberal hold on Ontario needs to end, said Barnard, clutching a free “Team Ford” T-shirt he was given on his way in.





Torstar News Network