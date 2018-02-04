Two men arrested in stabbing death of Simon Zerezghi downtown Toronto

Two Toronto men have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the alleged chasing and killing of Simon Zerezghi, 25, a week ago in downtown Toronto.
Police responded to a radio call for a stabbing in the Yonge and Wellesley streets area Jan. 29 just after 8 p.m.
Investigators allege multiple men chased a man southbound on Yonge. A man was stabbed in the chest.
Officers located the man. Paramedics transported Zerezghi, of no fixed address, to hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Thursday, Feb. 1 homicide investigators arrested Colin Defreitas, 25, and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with recognizance.
He has appeared in court.
Saturday, Feb. 3, homicide investigators arrested James Craig, 32, and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He is scheduled to appear today in court at Old City Hall.
Zerezghi is Toronto's fifth homicide of 2018.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Two Toronto men have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the alleged chasing and killing of Simon Zerezghi, 25, a week ago in downtown Toronto.
Police responded to a radio call for a stabbing in the Yonge and Wellesley streets area Jan. 29 just after 8 p.m.
Investigators allege multiple men chased a man southbound on Yonge. A man was stabbed in the chest.
Officers located the man. Paramedics transported Zerezghi, of no fixed address, to hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Thursday, Feb. 1 homicide investigators arrested Colin Defreitas, 25, and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with recognizance.
He has appeared in court.
Saturday, Feb. 3, homicide investigators arrested James Craig, 32, and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He is scheduled to appear today in court at Old City Hall.
Zerezghi is Toronto's fifth homicide of 2018.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Two Toronto men have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the alleged chasing and killing of Simon Zerezghi, 25, a week ago in downtown Toronto.
Police responded to a radio call for a stabbing in the Yonge and Wellesley streets area Jan. 29 just after 8 p.m.
Investigators allege multiple men chased a man southbound on Yonge. A man was stabbed in the chest.
Officers located the man. Paramedics transported Zerezghi, of no fixed address, to hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Thursday, Feb. 1 homicide investigators arrested Colin Defreitas, 25, and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with recognizance.
He has appeared in court.
Saturday, Feb. 3, homicide investigators arrested James Craig, 32, and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
He is scheduled to appear today in court at Old City Hall.
Zerezghi is Toronto's fifth homicide of 2018.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.