Two men arrested in stabbing death of Simon Zerezghi downtown Toronto

Two Toronto men have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the alleged chasing and killing of Simon Zerezghi, 25, a week ago in downtown Toronto.

Police responded to a radio call for a stabbing in the Yonge and Wellesley streets area Jan. 29 just after 8 p.m.

Investigators allege multiple men chased a man southbound on Yonge. A man was stabbed in the chest.

Officers located the man. Paramedics transported Zerezghi, of no fixed address, to hospital where he died of his injuries.