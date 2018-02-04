Toronto man charged after TTC track switches damaged, airport beacon disabled

A 48-year-old Toronto man has been charged with mischief after damage to TTC track switches Friday, Feb. 2 that closed the Royal York subway station for several hours.
Toronto police said a man entered the tunnel and “intentionally damaged” 10 TTC track switches.
Officers arrested a man several hours later in possession of tools police allege were used to damage the track switches.
Investigators further alleged a man was in The East Mall and The Queensway area on Sunday, Jan. 7, entered a fenced area that contained an airport beacon.
A man cut the power cables, and disabled the beacon.
Police arrested Pawel Grodkowski, 48, on Feb. 2.
He has been charged with 10 counts of mischief interfere with lawful enjoyment of property, mischief endanger life, two counts of possession of break-in instruments, two counts of fail to comply recognizance and break-and-enter with intent.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall Feb. 3.
