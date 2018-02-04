Toronto man charged after TTC track switches damaged, airport beacon disabled

A 48-year-old Toronto man has been charged with mischief after damage to TTC track switches Friday, Feb. 2 that closed the Royal York subway station for several hours.

Toronto police said a man entered the tunnel and “intentionally damaged” 10 TTC track switches.

Officers arrested a man several hours later in possession of tools police allege were used to damage the track switches.

Investigators further alleged a man was in The East Mall and The Queensway area on Sunday, Jan. 7, entered a fenced area that contained an airport beacon.