Toronto police seek help finding woman missing from Parkdale

Toronto police are asking the public’s help to find a woman missing from Parkdale.

Natalie Smith, 40, was last seen Friday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Smith is described as five-foot-10 and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hunter green winter coat, blue jeans, a blue tuque with a white reflective stripe and pink and grey running shoes.