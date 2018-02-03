Toronto police seek help finding woman missing from Parkdale

Toronto police are asking the public’s help to find a woman missing from Parkdale.
Natalie Smith, 40, was last seen Friday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Smith is described as five-foot-10 and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hunter green winter coat, blue jeans, a blue tuque with a white reflective stripe and pink and grey running shoes.
She uses a manual wheelchair.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 416-808-1100, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
