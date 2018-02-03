Toronto police seek help identifying man in sex assault case

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators said a 49-year-old woman was on the concourse level of a building in the King and York streets area Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:45 p.m. when a man sexually assaulted her. He then fled in a taxi.

Investigators release a taxi security camera image of a man.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-six to 5-foot-seven and weighing 170 to 180 pounds with short black hair. He was carrying a dark-coloured knapsack.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7474, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Toronto police describe a sexual assault as any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration, police said.