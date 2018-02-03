Toronto police seek help identifying man in sex assault case

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.
Investigators said a 49-year-old woman was on the concourse level of a building in the King and York streets area Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:45 p.m. when a man sexually assaulted her. He then fled in a taxi.
Investigators release a taxi security camera image of a man.
The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-six to 5-foot-seven and weighing 170 to 180 pounds with short black hair. He was carrying a dark-coloured knapsack.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7474, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police describe a sexual assault as any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration, police said.
To learn more about sexual assault, including how to report a sexual assault, please visit Toronto police’s Sex Crimes website.
Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.
Investigators said a 49-year-old woman was on the concourse level of a building in the King and York streets area Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:45 p.m. when a man sexually assaulted her. He then fled in a taxi.
Investigators release a taxi security camera image of a man.
The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-six to 5-foot-seven and weighing 170 to 180 pounds with short black hair. He was carrying a dark-coloured knapsack.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7474, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police describe a sexual assault as any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration, police said.
To learn more about sexual assault, including how to report a sexual assault, please visit Toronto police’s Sex Crimes website.
Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.
Investigators said a 49-year-old woman was on the concourse level of a building in the King and York streets area Thursday, Feb. 1 at 11:45 p.m. when a man sexually assaulted her. He then fled in a taxi.
Investigators release a taxi security camera image of a man.
The man is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-six to 5-foot-seven and weighing 170 to 180 pounds with short black hair. He was carrying a dark-coloured knapsack.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7474, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police describe a sexual assault as any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration, police said.
To learn more about sexual assault, including how to report a sexual assault, please visit Toronto police’s Sex Crimes website.