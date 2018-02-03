Two men face 14 charges in Toronto police marijuana dispensary raid

Toronto police arrested two Toronto men after executing a search warrant last week at a north Etobicoke marijuana dispensary.

Officers executed the warrant Jan. 29 around 6 p.m. at Starbuds Dispensary, at 1753 Albion Road unit 5, in a strip plaza just east of Hwy. 27.

Police said they seized: marijuana shatter valued at approximately $4,000; marijuana with a street value of nearly $4,000; three packs of marijuana cookies worth $50; eight packs of marijuana gummies valued at $160; 22 pill packs of marijuana resin valued at $220; unknown white powder; an imitation MP5 BB submachine-gun and $211 in cash.

Kevin McKnight, 31, and Steven Deocharan, 29, both of Toronto, are each charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, three counts of possession of marijuana and possession of proceeds of crime.