Doug Ford to speak at rally in Etobicoke tonight

Former Toronto councillor Doug Ford will launch his Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership bid Saturday night at a rally in Etobicoke.

The older brother of late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford will speak at an event called the Rally for a Stronger Ontario.

The rally takes place tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd. in the north building.

Last week, Ford announced he would be seeking the Ontario PC leadership after he had previously stated he would take another run against Mayor John Tory in this fall’s Toronto municipal election.