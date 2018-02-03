Canada-wide warrant issued for repeat offender known to frequent Toronto

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a federal repeat offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Lennie Middleton is wanted by the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad for an alleged breach of a long-term supervision order.

Middleton is described as 45 years old, five-foot-six and 159 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says “Bunnie,” a cross with an “R.M.” on his right upper arm and a panther tattoo on his right shoulder.

Middleton is currently bound by a long-term supervision order for robbery and assault causing bodily harm.