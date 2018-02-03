Canada-wide warrant issued for repeat offender known to frequent Toronto

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a federal repeat offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Lennie Middleton is wanted by the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad for an alleged breach of a long-term supervision order.
Middleton is described as 45 years old, five-foot-six and 159 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says “Bunnie,” a cross with an “R.M.” on his right upper arm and a panther tattoo on his right shoulder.
Middleton is currently bound by a long-term supervision order for robbery and assault causing bodily harm.
He is known to frequent Toronto.
Anyone with information is urged to call the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
