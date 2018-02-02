Use of Naloxone kits encouraged after east Toronto overdoses

Kits of Naloxone, a drug used to treat a narcotic overdose, are being encouraged after several people were reported to have overdosed in east downtown Toronto and in the city’s east end recently.

South Riverdale Community Health Centre put out a notice detailing that seven people overdosed from smoking crack between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

The group is reminding users to pick up a Naloxone kit.

They are available at the COUNTERfit harm reduction program from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 955 Queen St. E., 416-461-1925 ext. 235, COUNTERfit mobile at 416-451-1951, Regent Park Community Health Centre at 465 Dundas St. E., Moss Park Overdose Prevention Site and at most pharmacies if you have a health card.