North York truck collision sends elderly woman to hospital

An elderly woman was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a truck in North York.
Toronto police told The North York Mirror the collision took place just before 3 p.m. near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck involved remained on scene, police added.
It was the second collision involving a pedestrian in the west end on Friday.
Just before 10 a.m., a woman in her 70s was struck by a van near Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
The vehicle involved also remained on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.
