ICYMI: 5 Toronto headlines that had people talking this week (Jan. 27 to Feb. 2)

Here's a roundup of some of insidetoronto.com's most read stories from the week in case you missed them.
1. The closing of a north Scarborough Islamic school concerned many readers.
North Scarborough Islamic school closes after successful union drive
2. A missing 13-year-old girl story was read by a lot of people and when she was found, Toronto police thanked those assisted in the search.
UPDATE: Missing girl, 13, last seen in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area found
3. Who knew so many people like Mini-Wheats? Our Mini-Wheats contest drew 11,517 entries. Check out our Valentine’s Day contest for a chance to win a Valentine's Day prize pack from Green and Black's Organic valued at $250.
CONTEST: Enter for a chance to win a Valentine's Day prize pack from Green and Black's Organic
4. In times of sorrow it seems readers come together. Many were interested in the story about a vigil being held tomorrow at Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto for the victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.
East Toronto church hosts vigil for victims of alleged serial killer
5. Etobicoke readers are apparently concerned about the closure of the large-scale manufacturers in New Toronto with the the latest closure.
Campbell Soup closure marks last of New Toronto industrial giants
